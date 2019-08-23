Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $5,277.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

