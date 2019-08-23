UBS Group Reiterates CHF 117 Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

UBS Group set a CHF 117 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NESN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 105.39.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

