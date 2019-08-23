Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $197,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,255,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. 18,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,340. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

