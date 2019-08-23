Unilever (NYSE:UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UN. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 160,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

