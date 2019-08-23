United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lessened by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UTX traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.19. 89,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,187. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.