USDK Market Cap Reaches $28.40 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.40 million and $10.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00009548 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00262526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.01309788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000419 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

