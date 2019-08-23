VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $1.63. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,709 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AXA acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 298.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

