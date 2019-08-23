ValuEngine Downgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Hold

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $171.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

