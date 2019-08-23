ValuEngine Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.