Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. 3,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,091. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

