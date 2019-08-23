Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after purchasing an additional 944,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,966,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 523,814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,229,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,645,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

