Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 180,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,656. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

