Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 289,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046,300. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.