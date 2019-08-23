Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,265,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 135,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 9,520,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,046,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

