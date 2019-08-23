Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lowered by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after buying an additional 493,674 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,742,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,263,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,009,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.66 on Friday, reaching $208.98. 7,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,702. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $223.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

