Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.02. 6,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $138.97.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

