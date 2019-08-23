Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

VB traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

