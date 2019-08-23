Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

VT traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $72.21. 147,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

