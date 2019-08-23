Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 154,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $106.37. The stock had a trading volume of 659,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,420. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.