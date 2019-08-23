VectorAI (VEC2) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VectorAI has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VectorAI has a total market cap of $5,743.00 and $1.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,402.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.01882731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.03014710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00726989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00800637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00069866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00492908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00136304 BTC.

About VectorAI

VectorAI (VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

