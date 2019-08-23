VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) Shares Down 5%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.15, 10,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 80,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.