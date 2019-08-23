Veritaseum Price Tops $7.44 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00071882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $26,255.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00262079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.01308456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Tokenomy and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

