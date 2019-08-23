Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 9,621 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.38. 8,250,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

