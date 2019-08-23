Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,511,000 after acquiring an additional 724,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,175,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.09. 111,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

