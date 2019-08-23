Vestor Capital LLC Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.29. 1,777,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,957. The company has a market cap of $281.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

