Vestor Capital LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,742,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Paypal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Paypal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,206. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.99.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

