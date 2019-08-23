Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after buying an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $941,772,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,082,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.85. 35,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,052. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.43.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,288. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

