Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,731 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 38,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 84.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $4,090,814 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $124.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,455. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

