Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.96

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 2065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

VIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Viacom alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIA)

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.