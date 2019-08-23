Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Viacom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Viacom has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viacom will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 487.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 40.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,039 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 836.3% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,850,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,579,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

