VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 2,120.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,145 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,842,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 441.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 122,596 shares during the period.

CFA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

