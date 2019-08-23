Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) Shares Down 6.6%

Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 804,567 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,124,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NYSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

