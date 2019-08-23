Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) PT Set at $30.00 by SunTrust Banks

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) received a $30.00 target price from equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vistra Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

VST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Bruce Zimmerman bought 4,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

