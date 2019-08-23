Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$3.10 ($2.20) and last traded at A$3.18 ($2.26), 2,692,768 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.20 ($2.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.58.

In related news, insider Matthew Hanning bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.06 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,658.00 ($128,126.24).

About Vocus Group (ASX:VOC)

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

