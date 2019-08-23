Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.05

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.05 and traded as high as $88.74. Volex shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 142,554 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $129.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.05.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.