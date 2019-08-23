Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.33

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.33 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 234437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,908,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,945,000 after buying an additional 237,767 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 69.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,674,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,625,000 after buying an additional 1,910,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,796,000 after buying an additional 1,613,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,437,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,842,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

