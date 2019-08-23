Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.51

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $6.39. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 32,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

