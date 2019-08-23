W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 1,137 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 522,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 81.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 194,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 471,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

