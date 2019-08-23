W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 224 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,158,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,637,360. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average of $182.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

