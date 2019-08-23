W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.90. The company had a trading volume of 428,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

