Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) will announce $118.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wageworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the highest is $118.29 million. Wageworks reported sales of $116.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full-year sales of $478.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.53 million to $479.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $496.26 million, with estimates ranging from $485.69 million to $503.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wageworks.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Wageworks had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair cut Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities cut Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Wageworks stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.30. 197,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,267. Wageworks has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wageworks in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at $11,403,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wageworks in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wageworks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wageworks by 23.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

