Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.41. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 158,250 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $120.74 million and a PE ratio of -52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 300,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713,166 shares in the company, valued at C$1,234,490.53. Also, Director Alar Soever sold 200,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,089,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,128.03.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.