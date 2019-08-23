Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.17. Walmart also posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.99.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 353,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,016. Walmart has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

