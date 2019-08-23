Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.36 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 61.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

