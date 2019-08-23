Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.63

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.63 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 1382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

WASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $814.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,820,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 749,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

