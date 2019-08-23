WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108,215 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bruker by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 19,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,283. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink raised shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

