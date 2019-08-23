WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 97.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 123.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 24,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,180. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.76. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $3,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,562 shares in the company, valued at $49,165,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,589.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,681,693. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.