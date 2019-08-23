WCM Investment Management LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,890,223 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $375,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,596 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,289,877 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,420 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 415,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,223,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,668. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

