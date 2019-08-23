WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Brink’s by 63.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCO traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $72.10. 20,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

