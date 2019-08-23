WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,999 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Eldorado Resorts stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

